nVerses Capital LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.