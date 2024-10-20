nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after purchasing an additional 808,691 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,998,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

