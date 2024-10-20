Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 475,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

