Truist Financial Corp Has $186,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $2,097,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 201.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.79. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

