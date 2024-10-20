nVerses Capital LLC Buys 9,400 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 195.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 379,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTSG. KeyCorp began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

