nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.8 %

EnerSys stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.