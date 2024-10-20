Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $267.30 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

