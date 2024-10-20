Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 28.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $896,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IOT opened at $50.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,809.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,809.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $348,521.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,761,894.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,016,136 shares of company stock valued at $86,642,585. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

