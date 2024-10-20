Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

