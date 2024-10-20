Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

