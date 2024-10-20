Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.31 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

