Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $159.03 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

