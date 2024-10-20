Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 58,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

