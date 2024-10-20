Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 714.0% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

