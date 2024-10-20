Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

