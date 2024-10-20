Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $297.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average of $272.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

