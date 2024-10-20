SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

