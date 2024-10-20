Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.