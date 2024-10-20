Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 72 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

BURL opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

