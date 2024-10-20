Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

