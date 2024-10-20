Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $179.19 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

