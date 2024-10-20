Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 131 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.