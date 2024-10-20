Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $74.91 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

