Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.