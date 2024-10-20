Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $89.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

