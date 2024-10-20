Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.12. 6,030,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,165,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $154,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 561,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 222,483 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 79.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

