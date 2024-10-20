Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 19.1% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $18.74. 16,307,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 3,069,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.