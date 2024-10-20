Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $47.75 at Scotiabank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $47.25 to $47.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.