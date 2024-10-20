Barclays Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

