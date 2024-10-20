Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 176.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $74.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.