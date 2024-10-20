Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Increased to $408.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $377.00 to $408.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $370.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.30. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

