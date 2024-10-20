Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBPH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partners cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 999,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

