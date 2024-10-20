Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.50. 4,740,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,069,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

