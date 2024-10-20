Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Ooma Trading Down 1.9 %

Ooma stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,569 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

