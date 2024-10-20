Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of HMN stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
