Insider Buying: Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Director Purchases 825,000 Shares of Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at $77,432,841. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPB opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $26.88.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

