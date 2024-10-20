25,000 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

HAIN stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

