NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

