SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 3,740,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 302.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,905 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is -1.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

