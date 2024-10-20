NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,319,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.