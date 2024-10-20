10,000 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,124,000 after buying an additional 2,587,212 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,485,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

