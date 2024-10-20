Stephens Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $70.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAR. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.16. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.