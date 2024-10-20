Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 197.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

