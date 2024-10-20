UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

