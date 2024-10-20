NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,311 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

