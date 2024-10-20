NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 477,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 274,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 334,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter.

GJUN stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

