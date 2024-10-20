TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $443.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.52.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
