NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,423 FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $853,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

The FT Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted portfolio of First Trusts twelve-monthly Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The underlying ETFs target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker: SPY).

