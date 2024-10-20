NBC Securities Inc. Buys 625 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

