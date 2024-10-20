NBC Securities Inc. Sells 611 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTXH opened at $28.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.